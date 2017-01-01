Jeffery Lund

As a native of the Pacific Northwest, percussionist Jeff Lund continues to impress and entertain audiences with his dramatic interpretations, his expressive playing, and his presence as a solo artist.

As a Chamber Musician, Jeff was founder of the Anomaly Percussion Group, which performed regularly with the Third Angle New Music Ensemble in Portland, Oregon. While in this ensemble, Jeff appeared as a guest clinician/artist at numerous festivals, working with student musicians on their chamber music playing, as well as their solo presence in performance. Through this chamber ensemble, Jeff's understanding and breadth of knowledge of repertoire grew into a much deeper understanding of the possibilities of percussion composition.

Jeff's frequent guest appearances have allowed him to collaborate with composers such as Ney Rosauro, Dave Hollinden, Daniel Montoya Jr., Zhou Long, Julie Spencer, Nicolas Papador, Jeff Brooks, and Cindy McTee. Having performed as a soloist throughout the United States, Jeff has appeared with numerous orchestras, wind ensembles, and chamber groups. He stays active as an orchestral musician. Currently, he can be seen playing with the Yakima Symphony Orchestra, the Tacoma Symphony Orchestra, the Federal Way Symphony, and the Seattle Choral Company. He is the Principal Percussionist for the Snohomish Music Project, and the Lake Chelan Bachfest Orchestra.

Also active in conducting, Jeff can be seen directing various orchestras from the Student Orchestra of Greater Olympia to the West Seattle Community Orchestra. Last year, Jeff was fortunate enough to work with Kris Orlowski and Andrew Joselyn on their EP release, Pieces We Are, at the Triple Door in Seattle, WA. Formerly the Music Director for the Capital Youth Symphony of Olympia, WA, Jeff continually strives for excellence in music education through dynamic programming and engagement opportunities for students and their communities alike. Jeff regularly works with the Tacoma Youth Symphony, the Tacoma Young Artists Orchestra, and is the director of their percussion ensemble.

Jeff's primary percussion teachers have been Dr. Andrew Spencer, Mark Goodenberger, Dr. Doug Rosener, Gary Williams, and Jeff Brandt. In his studies and career, Jeff has also been privileged to work with artists such as Steve Schick, Bob Becker, Ney Rosauro, Amy Putnam, Ninai Mimura, Naoko Takada, Svet Stoyanov, Jeff Hamilton, and Steve Houghton. Jeff is a Liberace scholar and a Hubbard Scholarship recipient.

Jeffery Lund holds a Master of Music degree in percussion performance from Central Michigan University. He also earned a Master of Music degree in orchestral conducting and a Bachelor of Music in percussion performance from Central Washington University. Jeff is an endorsed artist with Marimba One.